UAE holiday: No vehicle inspections at this Ajman centre on July 7

Employees across the country will get a one-day paid holiday for Islamic New Year

by

Web Desk
File photo
File photo

Published: Fri 5 Jul 2024, 10:28 AM

Last updated: Fri 5 Jul 2024, 10:29 AM

Ajman's vehicle inspection and registration centre will be closed on July 7 in observance of Islamic New Year, it was announced on Friday.

Ajman Transport confirmed that the centre will be resume usual operations on Monday, July 8.


The emirate's Speed Vehicle Inspection and Registration Centre is open seven days a week. Here's the typical schedule:

  • Sunday to Thursday: 7.30am to 9pm
  • Friday morning: 7.30am to 12pm
  • Friday evening: 4pm to 9pm (vehicle inspection service only)
  • Saturday: 1pm to 9pm (vehicle inspection service only)

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) earlier declared July 7 as an official paid holiday for the private sector. For government employees, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources said Muharram 1 on the Islamic calendar will be a holiday.


ALSO READ:

