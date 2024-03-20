UAE

UAE: Free bus rides announced for Happiness Day

Riders usually pay a bus fare of Dh8 for each of these trips in Ras Al Khaimah

Photo: RAKTA / Instagram
Photo: RAKTA / Instagram

Published: Wed 20 Mar 2024, 8:53 AM

Last updated: Wed 20 Mar 2024, 8:55 AM

Here's some happy news for commuters in Ras Al Khaimah: Bus trips will be free today, March 20.

Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) on Wednesday announced the free rides on city buses to mark International Happiness Day.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Public bus transport within the emirate is divided into four routes.

  • Red Line: Al Nakeel to Al Jazirah Al Hamra || Al Jazirah Al Hamra to Al Nakeel
  • Blue Line: Al Nakeel to Sha’am area || Sha’am area to Al Nakeel
  • Green Line: Al Nakeel to RAK Airport || RAK Airport to Al Nakeel
  • Purple Line: AURAK to Manar Mall || Manar Mall to AURAK

Riders pay a bus fare of Dh8 for each of these trips. But on Wednesday, March 20, the service is free.

