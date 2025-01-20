UAE: Food order delivered late? 8 out of 10 customers okay with delays, reveals survey

Ali Mahmoud’s lunch delivery was five minutes late. The food was still warm and he did not mind the delay. The rider apologised and Mahmoud, who works in Business Bay, said it was okay. He asked about the traffic situation and gave a small tip to the delivery guy.

This situation is indicative of the “positive relationship between delivery customers and riders in the UAE,” shown in the results of the public perception survey on motorcycle delivery riders released on Monday.

There is high satisfaction among delivery customers, who are considerate about delays. “Eight out of 10 or 80 per cent of UAE delivery customers would have no problem ‘if the delivery arrives two minutes later than expected’; and 64 per cent would have no problem ‘if the delivery arrives five minutes later than expected,” according to the survey jointly commissioned by Al Wathba Insurance and RoadSafetyUAE, that was conducted by YouGov in December last year.

The survey also revealed “85 per cent of delivery customers said ‘deliveries usually arrive on time and within their expectations’ and only 15 per cent stated the opposite.”

Road safety perspective

“The fundamental importance of the latest survey is from a road safety perspective,” Thomas Edelmann, founder and managing director of RoadSafetyUAE, told Khaleej Times. He noted: “Considering advertised delivery times of 15 minutes and media-quoted average delivery times of 28 minutes, two to five minutes more time for delivery rider would mean a lot to them in terms of displaying a more safety-centric riding behaviour.”

In November last year, Dubai Police reported a total of 181 delivery riders sustained severe injuries in road accidents across the emirate from 2020 until 2024. Eighteen deaths were also recorded among two-wheeler riders between January and November 2024.

Most of the accidents that involved delivery riders were attributed to common traffic offences such as swerving, being distracted from the road, and overtaking from the road shoulder – mainly committed to get the deliveries on time.

In a previous report by Khaleej Times, RoadSafetyUAE noted: “Riders say they felt being under pressure to get the food delivered on time or else they get the wrath of irate customers. They believe that customers are only interested in getting their food as quickly as possible and are not concerned with the safety of the riders. If a delivery rider believes a customer will be upset if their food is not delivered in time, they will be tempted to break the rules."

“The perception and behaviour of the delivery customers towards their riders is very important,” Edelmann underscored, explaining: “It directly impacts the mindset and the behaviour of riders. it is important for well-known delivery brands and their riders to be aware of these customer statements.”

Fact-based approach

Muralikrishnan Raman, chief financial officer at Al Wathba Insurance, said of the latest survey: “We wanted to elevate the discussion about the behaviour of motorcycle riders from anecdotal evidence to a fact-based and well researched approach.”

Edelmann reiterated the survey results “underline the strong public acceptance of motorcycle deliveries and at the same time, a very high number (85 per cent) of delivery customers are happy with the timeliness of the service. Importantly, 80 per cent of delivery customers would not even mind if the service arrives two minutes later than expected, and 64 per cent would not mind a delay of even five minutes."

He added: “The relationship between delivery customers and their riders seems to be a good one, and customers even allow certain delays which should come as a big relief to riders. Well-known delivery brands and their contracted fleet operators should share these findings with their riders and strengthen their rider-related efforts in order to improve the public’s perception of their caring attitude towards their riders.

“Time pressure has to be taken out of the system to benefit the riders and the delivery brands they represent on the roads, as there is little tolerance towards aggressive riding," Edelmann underscored.

More survey findings

The survey revealed 62 per cent of delivery customers tip their riders – who mostly work on a commission basis – and offer them refreshments, especially during summer period. Majority (80 per cent) are happy with the cleanliness of the delivery box and 71 per cent are also satisfied with the appearance of their rider.

Cumulatively, 63 per cent of respondents said they use motorcycle food deliveries daily, multiple times or at least one time per week. A further 20 per cent at least once per month, and only 17 per cent less than once a month or never. Customers, meanwhile, have a different view with regards to the treatment of their riders by some well-known delivery brands. Only 58 per cent of the customers think riders are well looked after, and less than half or 46 per cent said their rider is relaxed about his job. Regarding the interaction between motorists and delivery riders, 44 per cent of the respondents said they 'strongly agree or agree' that delivery riders seem to be in a hurry, but only 27 percent 'strongly agree or agree' that delivery riders drive aggressively; while 19 per cent think they are a nuisance on the road. When confronted with aggressive driving by delivery riders, 28 per cent of the respondents said they tolerate the riders' behaviour. How the survey was done The research project was conducted in December 2024. It was commissioned by Al Wathba Insurance with RoadSafetyUAE, and done by YouGov. A total of 1,031 respondents were surveyed.