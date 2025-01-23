KT Photos: Rahul Gajjar

Etihad Rail has unveiled on Thursday the first high-speed, all-electric passenger train connecting Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Travel time between the two emirates via the high-speed train is expected to be 30 minutes. There will also be a regular passenger train that will be rolled out.

The high-speed train will pass through six stations which are: Reem Island, Saadiyat, Yas Island, Zayed International Airport, as well as Al Maktoum International Airport and Al Jaddaf in Dubai.

The national train will eventually travel throughout the UAE towards the border with Oman, passing through Mezeira’a, along Liwa Desert and its famous oasis. There will also be stations in Sharjah and Fujairah, and it will extend to the wider GCC, once the GCC Railway is operational.

The UAE National Rail Network is expected to add Dh145 billion to the UAE’s gross domestic product (GDP) over the next five decades. More to follow ALSO READ: Watch: What it's like to ride UAE's Etihad Rail train that will run at 200kmph across emirates