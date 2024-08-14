UAE driving licence black points reduction: 6 rules to follow to get penalty slashed

File photo used for illustrative purposes

Motorists in the UAE who follow all relevant traffic rules on the first day of the new academic year can get four black points reduced from their files. All they have to do is sign a six-point pledge online and avoid accidents on August 26 as thousands of students go back to school after the summer break.

Here is all you need to know:

What are the conditions for motorists to get their black points reduced as part of the accident-free day initiative?

They have to first sign a pledge on the Ministry of Interior's website (click here). They would need their UAE Pass to log in to the system and sign it.

They must avoid any traffic violations or accidents on August 26 to qualify for the initiative.

What does the pledge say?

The pledge details six key traffic rules:

I will maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front of me.

I will give priority to pedestrians at crossings.

I will always wear my seatbelt.

I will adhere to the speed limits.

I will not use a handheld mobile phone while driving.

I will give way to emergency vehicles, police, public service vehicles, and official convoys.

When will the discount be given?

Provided that all terms and conditions are met, four black points registered on the driving licence will be cancelled on September 14. The process is automatic.

What happens after one signs the pledge?

A certificate of participation will be sent to the motorist’s email.

