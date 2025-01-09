UAE: Dh3,000 fine for quadbikes caught on main roads in Ajman; police issue reminder in new safety drive

Photo: File used for illustrative purposes

Using recreational motorcycles, tricycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs ), or quad bikes on main roads and highways in Ajman can get a rider fined Dh3,000 fine and the vehicle confiscated for 90 days.

Anyone caught riding a motorcycle without a driving license will be detained and a case will be filed against them. Not wearing a helmet while riding a motorcycle will net a Dh500 penalty, plus four black points on the driving licence. Reckless motorcycle riders will be fined Dh2,000 and 23 black points, in addition to 60-day vehicle confiscation.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

These are among the stringent measures that the Ajman Police listed on Thursday as it announced its latest campaign to curb accidents and ensure road safety.

Set to run for three months, the 'Traffic Safety for Motorcycle Users' drive seeks to increase safety awareness among motorcycle riders.

Lt-Col Rashid Humaid Bin Hindi, deputy director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Ajman Police, said the campaign was important given the number of motorcycle users in the emirate, particularly delivery riders.

Lt-Col Rashid called on other motorists and road users to prioritise safety and follow all traffic regulations. “They must also pay attention to motorcycle drivers while moving from one lane to another to avoid endangering their lives,” he added.

Here's a list of motorcycle violations and fines in Ajman: Driving a vehicle in a manner that endangers life, safety, or security: Dh2,000 fine; 23 black points; 60-day motorcycle confiscation

Using recreational tricycles, ATVs on roads: Dh3,000 fine; 90-day confiscation; no black points

Failure to leave sufficient distance behind vehicles: Dh400 fine; four black points; no confiscation of motorcycle

Failure of motorcycle riders to comply with traffic signs and regulations: Dh500 fine; no black points

Failure to give priority to pedestrians at designated crossings; Dh500 fine; six black points; no confiscation period

Riding a motorcycle without a driving licence: Detention and case

Not wearing a helmet while riding a motorcycle: Dh500 fine; four black points

Entering the road without ensuring it is clear: Dh400 fine; four black points ALSO READ: Jaywalking, hit-and-runs: Jail, up to Dh200,000 fine as UAE tightens traffic law Video: Dubai Police arrest delivery rider for deliberately knocking down biker