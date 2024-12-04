UAE: Burnt out due to traffic jams? Experts share tips on how to handle road rage, anxiety

KT Photo: File used for illustrative purposes

Getting stuck in traffic for hours every working day could take a toll on one's well-being and motorists should pay close attention to such struggles, experts have said.

One employee who drives from Sharjah to Dubai found herself crying her way home one day. It was her breaking point following several nights of not getting enough sleep as she always had to wake up as early as 5am to avoid heavy traffic, Fatma Abdullah told Khaleej Times.

"After that day of crying, I ended up sleeping continuously for 24 hours," said the motorist, who drives for an hour to reach her office and spends another hour and a half on the road to go home.

Residents should recognise that traffic congestion impacts mental health, said Dr Heike Jacobs, a neurology consultant at Saudi German Hospital Dubai.

"Prolonged exposure to stressful traffic conditions can raise blood pressure and contribute to feelings of helplessness," she said.

Another Sharjah resident who works in Dubai said she had constantly felt anxious after one incident she couldn't forget.

"That day, I encountered an accident that extended my driving time from 90 minutes to two hours. I was on my way to a nursery to pick up my child and when I got there, he was the only one left," said the mother.

All these emotions can lead to irritability in the workplace and even lead to conflicts.

"Burnout is a real concern," Jacobs warned, citing additional stressors such as demanding jobs and long work hours. The diverse driving cultures in UAE also add to the stress, making effective coping strategies essential for maintaining well-being.

Another employee in Dubai expressed her frustration with missing sports classes due to severe traffic. She had joined a gym that was only 15 minutes from her home, but the commute often took her an hour. This unexpected delay left her with no time to work out, leading to increased stress and making her reluctant to leave the house.

Tackling road rage

Heavy traffic can dampen one's mood, said Dr Jacobs. "Navigating road congestion triggers stress hormones like adrenaline and cortisol," she said. This leads to a tense and aggressive mindset in drivers, often resulting in dangerous behaviour on the road.

This is where road rage becomes a problem, the expert said.

Ritasha Versani, a psychologist at Aman Lil Afia Clinic Dubai, said road rage emerges due to time pressures — and individual personality traits can further heighten stress.

Such frustrations may lead to unsafe driving behaviours, such as speeding or tailgating. Signs of anger can include hitting the steering wheel or clenching one's teeth.

"Recognising triggers behind road rage is important and healthy coping strategies are essential,” Versani said.

Ritasha Versani Worse, stress that is left unaddressed for a long time can lead to a build-up of unhealthy habits like binge-eating and increased alcohol use. Versani pointed out: “When we let traffic dictate our emotions, we jeopardise our overall well-being.” Commuters must find ways to reclaim emotional health, as extended exposure to traffic can disrupt sleep, relaxation, and family time, ultimately affecting their job performance, she said. When stuck in traffic, experts recommend practising 'mindfulness'. Here are some tips: Use your commute for self-care by listening to music or podcasts.

Apply deep breathing exercises and positive self-talk to stay calm.

Take a moment to breathe and count to 10 before reacting to stressful situations on the road.

