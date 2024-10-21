UAE: Being stuck in traffic may be hurting you physically; here’s why

As traffic in the UAE has increased in recent years, doctors are noticing a rise in complaints of calf spasms and foot pain, with many patients attributing their leg pain to prolonged periods of driving.

Extended periods of sitting, poor posture, and repetitive strain on the legs are being identified as major contributing factors.

According to Dr Mohanad Qahwash, consultant in Orthopaedic and Trauma Surgery at Canadian Specialist Hospital Dubai, driving in a bustling city like Dubai marked by frequent stops, heavy traffic, and numerous traffic lights, leads to extended time behind the wheel. He explained, “The frequent use of the accelerator and brake while driving activates and strains the leg muscles, which will lead to chronic fatigue and tendon overload.”

Over time, this strain can cause chronic inflammation, known as 'tenosynovitis', which may also trigger muscle cramps and joint inflammation, particularly in the ankle and hip joints.

Muscle fatigue in the right leg

Dr Qahwash highlighted that improper seat adjustment can worsen the issue, causing the pain to spread from the leg to the thigh, hips, and lower back. "In my clinic, the problem is often seen in the right leg, as most people drive automatic cars, relying heavily on their right leg for both acceleration and braking. This repetitive action leads to muscle fatigue and inflammation,” he explained.

Dr Mohanad Qahwash

Healthcare professionals further noted that prolonged hours in a seated position while driving are also linked to knee pain, as irritation in the cartilage can develop, causing pain and discomfort.

Dr Rajesh Garg, specialist orthopaedic surgeon at Thumbay University Hospital, remarked, “The use of automatic cars is a big convenience, but extended, constant use of brakes and accelerator in UAE’s heavy traffic is contributing to severe leg pain. We are seeing a growing number of cases related to both back and leg pain, especially among drivers who spend extended hours on the road.”

Garg added, “Previously, patients primarily complained about lower back pain in our orthopaedic clinic, often due to long-distance driving. This was usually attributed to poor posture and the continuous strain from prolonged sitting. However, now we are seeing that calf spasms and foot pain are becoming more common among drivers these days.”

He also stressed that research has shown that extended periods of sitting, especially in fixed positions, can lead to musculoskeletal issues like chronic back pain and leg discomfort.

“For example, a 2022 study on Musculoskeletal Disorders Associated with Occupational Driving found that drivers who maintained improper posture or sat for long durations experienced higher rates of back pain compared to those who took regular breaks and adjusted their seating positions,” noted Garg.

Dr Rajesh Garg

Solutions Maintaining a stable driving posture requires the neck, back, shoulder, and arm muscles to hold static tension for an extended periods, which can result in localised muscle fatigue, discomfort, and pain. Dr Bachar Aboubaker, a specialist orthopaedic surgeon at International Modern Hospital in Dubai, underscored the importance of managing these risks, especially given the heavy traffic conditions in the UAE. Dr Bachar Aboubaker He advised drivers to take proactive steps such as taking breaks during long commutes, stretching their legs, and adjusting their seat posture to provide proper support for the lower back. "If you're experiencing pain and it persists for more than a few weeks or worsens, it's important to consult a doctor to rule out other potential issues such as nerve compression or musculoskeletal imbalances," added the doctor.