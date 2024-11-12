Travelling with public transport in Ras Al Khaimah? Residents, visitors can now use this new app

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Residents of Ras Al Khaimah now have an easier way to get around the emirate with the launch of a new app designed to simplify access to public transportation. The app, called Sayr, was launched by the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) and allows users to plan and book trips across various transit modes, including buses, taxis, ride-sharing, and even marine transport, all in one convenient platform.

The app aims to make commuting convenient and seamless for residents and visitors. By entering a starting point and destination, users are given the best travel options to suit their needs. The app also offers real-time schedules, route tracking, and secure online payment options, creating a more reliable and efficient commuting experience.

"Sayr serves as a smart gateway for all transportation needs," said Eng Esmaeel Hasan Al Blooshi, Director General of RAKTA. He explained that by integrating multiple modes of transit — including public transport, ride-sharing, and electric scooters — into a single platform, the app allows users to plan, book, and manage their journeys from start to finish in just a few taps.

Currently, Sayr covers all city and intercity bus routes within Ras Al Khaimah, with plans to expand to vehicle rentals in the future. This makes it a versatile tool for diverse transit needs. The app is built on the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) model, emphasising user-friendly services, integrated mobility solutions, and seamless transit connections. This helps reduce travel time and cost for users, Al Blooshi said.

Al Blooshi highlighted that the MaaS model represents the future of transportation, providing a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to traditional vehicle use. "Sayr is not just about convenience," he added, "but also about reducing costs, lowering pollution, and alleviating traffic congestion, enhancing the overall urban mobility experience."