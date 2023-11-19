Traffic in Dubai: Project to slash peak-hour travel time to 1 minute on key road

Published: Sun 19 Nov 2023, 4:48 PM

A road improvement project in Dubai will reduce peak-hour traffic time on Al Meydan Street from eight minutes to one. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said the project is now 85 per cent complete.

The project extends from Al Khail Street intersection to the Cyclists Club. Works involved widening the street's capacity from two to three lanes; replacing Al Meydan Roundabout with a T-shaped signalised surface intersection; and transforming Al Quoz roundabout into an extended street along the route.

“Congestion at intersections is expected to drop significantly by (nearly 95 per cent),” said Hamad Al Shehhi, director of Roads, Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA.

“The upcoming phase of the Al Meydan Street Improvement Project includes modifying entrances and exits of the Mohammed Bin Rashid City for a better traffic flow in the area. The entire project is expected to be completed by the beginning of the second quarter of 2024.”

The RTA has inaugurated a tunnel for bicycle lanes in Al Meydan area, which can accommodate approximately 800 bikes per hour. The transformation of the surface intersection of the cycling track into a tunnel has reduced waiting times for cyclists.

