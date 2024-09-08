Sheikh Mohammed praises Dubai Metro workers on 15th anniversary

Sheikh Mohammed and Sheikh Hamdan on the first Metro ride in 2009. Photo: RTA/X

Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 3:09 PM Last updated: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 4:38 PM

As the iconic driverless train celebrates its 15th anniversary on September 9, Dubai's Ruler took to X to set sights on new goals, as well as showing his appreciation for the Metro workers' efforts.

The Ruler highlighted that the Dubai Metro has reached a 99.7 per cent commitment to its trip schedules, and the aim will now be to reach 100 per cent.

The popular means of public transport has "transported 2.4 billion passengers in more than 4.3 million trips," said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The leader said that "punctuality is a culture, a virtue, and a noble cultural value," adding that the Metro represents the emirate's culture.

Sheikh Mohammed expressed his "thanks and appreciation to all Dubai Metro workers for their efforts in preserving this cultural value".

Watch a video of the Metro's journey, shared by RTA on X, here:

The esteemed Ruler's son and Dubai's Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, also took to X to celebrate the historic moment.

The leader began by praising Sheikh Mohammed's vision, under which the remarkable 'journey of excellence' began on September 9, 2009.

"Starting with 20,000 passengers a day, the metro's ridership has steadily grown to now serve more than 730,000 passengers daily," wrote the leader, as he highlighted the transport service as the first of its kind in the region, 'setting global records'.

"Dubai Metro reflects the emirate’s ethos of quality, decisive leadership and ability to rapidly execute mega projects. A big thanks to the RTA team for their initiatives, which continue to strengthen Dubai’s position as a global model for sustainable transportation," he added.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is celebrating the 15 years with a range of limited-edition items and initiatives. Some Metro babies (those born on September 9) can avail an academic sponsorship by RTA to pursue higher education, subject to certain conditions.