Sharjah announces paid parking in Al Dhaid city starting January 1, 2025

The Sharjah Municipality will implement paid parking in Al Dhaid City, effective January 1, 2025. Under the new rule, parking fees will be effective from Saturday to Thursday, between 8am and 10pm.

However, parking will be free on Fridays, except in certain areas where fees will be applied throughout the week, including weekends and official holidays.

Blue signboards will be posted throughout the city to indicate which zones are subject to parking fees on all days of the week, including public holidays and weekends.

