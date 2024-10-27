Sharjah announces new paid parking hours for 7-day zones

Sharjah announced new paid parking hours for seven-day zones on Sunday, October 27. These zones are identified by blue parking information signs.

According to the revised timing, motorists in Sharjah will now pay for parking slots from 8am to midnight from November 1. Previously, the paid parking fees applied from 8am to 10pm.

These 16-hour paid parking zones will be operational throughout the week and on public holidays. In Sharjah, parking spaces are typically marked with blue and white curb markings, accompanied by signage that provides clear instructions on usage and fees.

In a statement, the Sharjah City Municipality said that it has extended paid parking hours in 'blue zones' where fees apply, effective every day of the week, including official holidays. This measure aims to enhance parking efficiency and improve space availability.

Instead of daily parking fees, everyday users can opt for prepaid parking subscriptions, which offer individuals and businesses the convenience of using paid parking spaces according to their chosen plans. Subscribers can choose between a personal subscription for all areas of Sharjah or two specific areas, while businesses can opt for a city-wide parking plan. The fees vary based on the type of subscription selected. Read subscription details here.

Commercial parking for all areas in Sharjah city: