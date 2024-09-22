E-Paper

Sharjah announces first phase of inter-city electric buses' operation

The move comes as part of efforts to support the Climate Neutrality 2050 initiative

Photo: Sharjah RTA
Photo: Sharjah RTA

Published: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 11:20 AM

Last updated: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 12:35 PM

Sharjah's Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has announced the operation of the first phase of electric buses.

10 buses will move on 3 intercity lines. This comes as part of the emirate's efforts to support the Climate Neutrality 2050 initiative.


Sharjah aims to promote green public transportation and achieve environmental sustainability, according to SRTA.

Earlier, Abu Dhabi launched 'green' buses that include both electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles, on September 12.

Anan Alamri, section head at ITC’s Alternative Sustainable Mobility, Public Transport Affairs Sector spoke about the move during the ‘The Journey to Net Zero Forum’ organised by Khaleej Times on August 27.

The bus operates on Route 65 between Marina Mall and Shams Boutik in Al Reem Island. Unlike fossil fuel buses, hydrogen-powered and electric vehicles do not emit harmful pollutants. In particular, hydrogen-powered ones only emit water vapour.

With the transition from diesel to renewable energy sources, annual carbon dioxide emissions in Abu Dhabi are expected to drop by more than 100,000 metric tonnes in the future, according to WAM.

