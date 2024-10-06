Dubai: Dh3.7 billion revenue generated in 2023 through RTA's digital channels

Photo: Supplied

Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 1:18 PM Last updated: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 1:33 PM

The Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA) digital channels have generated a total of Dh3.7 billion, with 821 million digital transactions, Dubai's transport authority announced on Sunday.

RTA’s digital revenues for 2023 saw a growth of 16.8 per cent, reaching Dh3.705 billion compared to 2022's Dh3.5 billion.

These numbers showcase a 29 per cent increase in transaction volume via smart apps, with the apps recording 15.29 million transactions.

Eighteen million journeys were planned through S’hail app, according to RTA. The emirate's transport authority revealed these figures for 2023, stating that the number of transactions, users, and revenue streams through RTA’s digital channels reflected a phenomenal growth in this period as compared to 2022.

RTA also revealed that real-time happiness indicator across RTA’s apps surpassed 95 per cent, showing a 2 per cent improvement over the previous year.

Mattar Al Tayer, director-general, chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said: "In 2023, the number of registered users on RTA’s digital service channels reached 1.404 million, reflecting a 20% increase compared to 2022. RTA’s apps were installed 3.056 million times from app stores."

Al Tayer also highlighted RTA’s dedication to leading the way in digital transformation, staying ahead of technological advancements, and providing seamless, integrated, and proactive services that enhance digital quality of life and customer experiences.

Upgraded digital channels

Earlier this year, RTA launched an updated version of the RTA Dubai app, creating a unified platform for its services. The updated version simplifies a lot of transportation services, consolidating them into one screen for seamless and convenient navigation.

The update includes an AI-powered parking prediction feature covering 190,000 locations and an NFC-based nol top-up service, allowing instant balance updates without the need to visit public transport stations or tap the card on a reader device.

RTA also launched an upgraded version of Mahboob Chatbot. This version is now powered by ChatGPT technology and offers advanced, human-like responses and enhanced user data protection.

This upgrade was part of RTA's comprehensive roadmap to automate services and tasks, enhance AI capabilities, and improve operational efficiency.

RTA also revealed that 30 next-new smart kiosks were distributed across 21customer happiness centres and service provider locations, generating revenues of over Dh309 million in 2023, a 12 per cent increase compared to 2022.

An updated version of the S’hail app was also launched, now offering diverse services, such as activating bicycle and e-scooter lanes, displaying taxi stand locations, and adding event information in coordination with the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). The app also introduced a QR code for the journey planner, with 18 million journeys planned through the app in 2023.

The Dubai Drive app introduced a vehicle plate transfer service, reducing the need for service centre visits and cutting transaction times short. The app also enabled login through UAE Pass, making logging in to the app smooth and secure. Through the UAE Pass log in, users don't need to create an RTA account to be able to access its services.