Thu, Nov 21, 2024 | Jumada al-Awwal 20, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Dubai Run 2024: RTA announces temporary closure of 4 roads on November 24

The RTA offered alternative routes for motorists to reach their destination during this time

Published: Thu 21 Nov 2024, 6:50 PM

Updated: Thu 21 Nov 2024, 7:04 PM

Top Stories

With the Dubai Run Challenge taking place on Sunday, the RTA announced road closures for motorists during the race day on Thursday.

These closures will take place from 3.30am to 10.30am on November 24.

The authority offered alternative routes for motorists to reach their destination during this time period.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The following roads will be closed during the challenge:

  • Sheikh Zayed Road between Trade Centre roundabout and the second bridge
  • Al Sukook Street between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Boursa Street
  • Lower Financial Centre Road between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road
  • One-way from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard

The roads authority offered the following alternative roads for motorists:

  • Financial Centre Road (upper level)
  • Zaabeel Palace Street
  • Al Mustaqbal Road
  • Al Wasl Road
  • Al Khail Road
  • Al Badaa street

Residents and visitors have been advised to plan their journey in advance and use alternative routes to avoid potential delays.

ALSO READ:



Next Story