RTA announces extended Dubai Metro timings on November 10

The Dubai Metro Red Line and Green Line will operate from 3.00am to 12am on Sunday, November 10, 2024, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Friday.

This extended timing is to accommodate individuals who will join the Dubai Ride.

Dubai Ride, the region’s largest community cycling event, returns for its fifth edition on Sunday. This event offers everyone — regardless of age or ability — the chance to experience Dubai on two (or more) wheels.

The Dubai Ride routes will open to the public at 5am, with cyclists starting their journey at 6.15am and concluding at 8am.

The 12km route for the challenge as well as the speed laps will offer a unique chance to experience the excitement of high-speed cycling on the Sheikh Zayed Road.