RTA announces extended Dubai Metro timings from November 16 to 17

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has extended operating hours from 5am on Saturday, November 16 to 2am on Sunday, November 17.

This extended timings is to accommodate individuals who will be attending the Emirates Loves India Day event.

The UAE will be joining the Indian community’s celebration of the Festival of Lights ‘Diwali’ with a grand event at Zabeel Park in Dubai on Saturday, 16 November.

The celebrations, anticipated to attract 40,000 people, will showcase the diversity of Indian culture through a vibrant array of cultural, artistic, musical, and folkloric activities, including a special segment honouring the outstanding achievements of Indians in the UAE.

It will showcase the harmony and diversity of Indian folklore, culture, and art.