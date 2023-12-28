Now, Dubai Taxi offers flexible payment options for customers

Mansoor Rahma Al Falasi and Hosam Arab during the signing of the agreement. — Supplied photo

Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) will provide flexible payment solutions for all transport services provided by the company, officials announced on Thursday.

This includes offering interest-free credit balances and short-term instalment programmes, empowering customers to fully enjoy Dubai Taxi's wide array of services while effectively managing their expenses.

The DTC has entered into a long-term strategic partnership with Tabby, a leading payments and shopping company renowned in the region, to provide flexible payment solutions to customers.

The agreement, a first in the UAE's transport sector for postpaid services, is set to redefine the landscape of postpaid transport services in the UAE, offering customers a new level of flexibility in payment solutions. It features post-payment solutions for a wide range of services, including limousine services.

The agreement was signed at the Dubai Taxi headquarters by Mansoor Rahma Al Falasi, CEO of DTC, and Hosam Arab, CEO and co-founder of Tabby, in the presence of several dignitaries and officials from both entities.

Under the deal, customers will gain access to Tabby's postpaid model, renowned for its smooth payment processes, convenience, and flexibility through a comprehensive multi-channel system. This includes offering interest-free credit balances and short-term instalment programmes, empowering customers to fully enjoy Dubai Taxi's wide array of services while effectively managing their expenses.

Mansoor Rahma Al Falasi stated that DTC will spare no effort to integrate the latest technologies and innovative solutions to enhance the quality of transport services and experiences it provides and achieve the highest standards of luxury and customer satisfaction. “We will also strive to enrich the mobility experience in Dubai and contribute to the city's goal of becoming one of the happiest in the world,” he added.

Al Falasi emphasised that the signing of the agreement with Tabby is a strategic move within Dubai Taxi's continuous efforts to offer transport services that meet the highest international standards. This makes Dubai Taxi the first company in the UAE to introduce a postpaid model for transport services.

He also highlighted the significance of the partnership, which enables Dubai Taxi to offer flexible, seamless, and secure payment solutions. This collaboration is expected to bring about a significant shift in the way customers pay for transport services, especially for services like multi-day limousine bookings.

Hosam Arab said Tabby is thrilled to collaborate with Dubai Taxi. “Our partnership allows us to extend flexible payment options to a broader customer base through the smart services available on the Tabby app. This initiative will enable customers to optimise their financial resources while enjoying the transport services provided by Dubai Taxi."