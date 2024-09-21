Look: Dubai Metro commuters dance to tunes inside trains, stations as music festival kicks off

KT Photos: SM Ayaz Zakir

Published: Sat 21 Sep 2024, 8:48 PM

It felt like a concert for many commuters on the move while travelling in the Dubai Metro on Saturday. Lucky passengers at select metro trains enjoyed live performances from musicians and artists during their commute.

Artists from around the world are entertaining Dubai residents and tourists with live performances in metro trains and at stations as part of the Dubai Metro Music Festival, which began on Saturday at5 pm.

At BurJuman and Union metro stations, crowds gathered as the stations came alive with the sounds of traditional and contemporary music. As each artist performed, the atmosphere shifted from the usual rush of commuters to a shared musical experience. People stopped to enjoy the music, tapping their feet to the rhythm. Some even recorded the performances on their phones to capture the moment.

A new experience for commuters

Frank Abara, a Nigerian expat living in Dubai, had just returned from the UK and opted to take the metro to his residence in Dubai Marina. As he crossed the ADCB metro station, he noticed an artist performing live. “I take the metro every day, but this was something entirely different. To have live music while commuting was amazing. It completely transformed my journey. I felt like I was part of a music festival,” said Abara.

“It’s amazing how music can make such a routine part of the day feel special. Now, for the next week, my journey from home to my workplace in Business Bay will be a lot more fun,” added Abara.

Fatima Malik, a resident of Al Qusais, was travelling with her children. “We usually change lines at Union Metro station. While we were on the escalator, I could hear music. As we reached the ground level, we saw the show,” said Malik, a 34-year-old Pakistani expat who has lived in Dubai for 15 years.

“My kids and I were in awe when we saw the musicians performing at the station. They even started dancing! It’s such a creative way to bring art to everyday spaces, and it certainly made our metro ride a lot more enjoyable,” said Malik.

A reason to commute more