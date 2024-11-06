Free bike rentals for Dubai Ride participants on November 10

KT Photo: Shihab

Bike-sharing company Careem has partnered with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to provide free bike rentals for residents and tourists participating in Dubai Ride taking place on Sunday, November 10.

According to Careem, participants can rent bikes for free from two of Careem Bike’s pop-up stations at Entrance A: Museum of the Future (MOTF), Trade Center St.; and Entrance E: Lower FCS, Financial Centre Rd using code DR24 on the one-day pass.

Bikes are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Dubai Ride — the region’s largest community cycling event returns now on its fifth edition — is open for everyone, regardless of age or ability. The Dubai Ride routes will open to the public at 5am, with cyclists starting their journey at 6.15am and concluding at 8am.

This is the third year in a row that Careem has partnered with RTA for the cycling event.

“This initiative by the RTA not only aims to make Dubai a bicycle-friendly city but also encourages the community to consider sustainable transportation alternatives. Our partnership with Careem Bike plays an essential role in advancing key priorities — sustainability, health, safety, and customer happiness,” said Abdulrahman Mohammad Aljanahi, director of Roads Right of Way, Traffic and Roads Agency and head of sports team at RTA.