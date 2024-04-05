Eid Al Fitr break in UAE: Free parking, toll timings announced in Abu Dhabi

Despite an expected increase in wages this year, for some employees the prospect remains a distant dream
Public parking in Abu Dhabi will be in Abu Dhabi from Monday, April 8 till Sunday, April 14 on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, the UAE capital's Integrated Transport Centre has said.
Paid parking is set to resume as usual on Monday, April 15.
The authority also announced free toll timings corresponding to the Eid Al Fitr break. Darb toll gates will be free from Monday, April 8 till Sunday, April 14
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Public buses, Abu Dhabi Express and Abu Dhabi Link will operate everyday during the break from 6am till 11pm.
The Automated Rapid Transit service timings, which operates every 60 minutes from Wednesday to Sunday, are as follows:
– First trip from Reem Mall: 10am
– Last trip from Reem Mall: 7pm
– First trip from Marina mall: 10.50am
– Last trip from Marina mall: 7.50pm
ALSO READ:
Despite an expected increase in wages this year, for some employees the prospect remains a distant dream
Latest astronomical calculations predict when the crescent Moon is likely to be spotted
There's a trend among artists who are creating unique styles with calligraphy, verses, elements of nature, or even animals
The Daria Kotsarenko Mosque will have a floor area of 613 square metres, with a prayer hall for men on the ground floor and a hall for women on the first floor
Young motorists are asked to refrain from engaging in dangerous activities or organising races near residential areas
Four aircraft carried 84 tonnes of food and relief aid, bringing the total amount of aid airdrops to 1,321 tonnes since the beginning of 'Birds of Goodness' operation
Gifts will also include distribution of Eidiya to students from charitable schools, to enable them to meet their personal needs
Sharjah Book Authority will also organise the 2nd edition of the Sharjah Animation Conference from May 1 to 5