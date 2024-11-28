Dubai's Salik expands parking services outside emirate for the first time

Photo: File used for illustrative purposes

Dubai's toll gate operator Salik has expanded its services outside the emirate for the first time through a new partnership it inked with private parking operator Parkonic, which serves 107 locations across the UAE.

Under the terms of the five-year agreement signed on Thursday, Parkonic "will promote Salik as the preferred payment channel for its customers at all current and future locations, utilising Salik’s capability of providing a seamless and convenient payment option for paid parking".

Parkonic will pay Salik a percentage of their share of parking revenue generated through the Salik eWallet. The agreement will cover Parkonic’s more than 135,000 parking spaces across the UAE beginning the first quarter of 2025.

"Our strategic partnership with Parkonic will facilitate advanced parking payment solutions across approximately 135,000 spaces and 107 locations in the UAE, and marks the first time Salik has expanded beyond Dubai,“ said Salik CEO Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad.

