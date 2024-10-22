Dubai's RTA honours 64 driving instructors, 4 driving institutes, for 'highest training target results'

Four driving institutes and sixty four driving instructors in Dubai were recognised by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Tuesday “for achieving the highest results in driver training service targets.”

RTA’s Driver Licensing Department conducts annual assessment of instructors, selecting top performers based on established evaluation and recognition criteria. Driving institutes, meanwhile, are recognised “based on achieving the highest scores in driver testing service and the lowest traffic incident rate among newly licensed drivers who have been trained at those institutes.”

The driving schools that were recognised include Belhasa Driving Center, Dubai Driving Center, Emirates Transport Driving Institute and Emirates Driving Institute.

RTA noted “the initiative to honour outstanding driving instructors and driving schools reflects (our) commitment to achieving strategic objectives in health, safety, security, customer satisfaction, and partnerships with the private sector.”

RTA praised the competitive spirit among the winners and commended their “commitment to continuously enhance services that support the vision of becoming world leader in seamless and sustainable mobility.”