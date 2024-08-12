Dubai's RTA calls on school bus operators to comply with student safety requirements

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Mon 12 Aug 2024

As the upcoming academic year draws close, school administrations and bus operators must ensure a safe and healthy commute for students, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) emphasised.

Health and safety measures in school buses is essential, and schools must meet obligations to provide a comfortable environment for both students and bus attendants, the authority stressed.

During the back-to-school season, students are filled with excitement and hope, and safety during their journey is a fundamental pillar of a secure educational environment.

RTA continuously monitors the daily performance of the school transport sector across the Emirate, recognising the critical importance of this service to the UAE’s leadership and parents.

How is safety on buses ensured?

Regular inspections on buses to confirm safety and road-worthiness

Emergency devices installed on buses to guarantee swift responses

Attendants are responsible for escorting students to the nearest point to their homes

Inspection campaigns implemented by RTA's specialised teams to verify that bus operators adhere to school transport laws and standards

School bus operators must instruct their drivers to strictly adhere to traffic regulations, particularly on roads and in areas surrounding schools, and to avoid obstructing the movement of other vehicles

School bus drivers are instructed to refrain from parking buses in front of entrances and exits near schools to mitigate traffic congestion and always ensure smooth traffic flow

School transport companies must provide comprehensive training for their drivers and bus attendants on managing students safely and professionally, according to mandate by RTA

Drivers are educated on their primary responsibility for ensuring student safety during their daily journeys through the adoption of safe driving practices

Operators conduct driver training under RTA’s supervision. This includes upholding safety standards and maintaining continuous communication with parents to reassure them about the safety of their children during their daily commutes on school buses

RTA acknowledges the diligent efforts of operators and school administrations in working tirelessly to safeguard students during their daily trips.