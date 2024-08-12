Dubai's RTA calls on school bus operators to comply with student safety requirements

Abu Dhabi official calls on parents to be mindful of their own device use around kids
As the upcoming academic year draws close, school administrations and bus operators must ensure a safe and healthy commute for students, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) emphasised.
Health and safety measures in school buses is essential, and schools must meet obligations to provide a comfortable environment for both students and bus attendants, the authority stressed.
During the back-to-school season, students are filled with excitement and hope, and safety during their journey is a fundamental pillar of a secure educational environment.
RTA continuously monitors the daily performance of the school transport sector across the Emirate, recognising the critical importance of this service to the UAE’s leadership and parents.
RTA acknowledges the diligent efforts of operators and school administrations in working tirelessly to safeguard students during their daily trips.
