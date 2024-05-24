Dubai's paid parking zones to include EV charging stations

Published: Fri 24 May 2024, 10:11 AM Last updated: Fri 24 May 2024, 10:22 AM

Electric vehicle (EV) charging stations will come up at paid parking zones across Dubai, it was announced Friday. The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has signed an agreement to expand the number of its EV ‘Green Charger’ stations in “prime locations” managed by Parkin, the largest supplier of paid public parking facilities in the Emirate.

“By the end of April 2024, the number of EVs in Dubai reached over 30,000,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dewa. “This number is expected to increase in the coming years … The number of registered customers in the EV Green Charger initiative has also increased to over 15,000 by the end of March 2024.”

Parkin had earlier said it is exploring opportunities for monetisation in the EV sector. “Given the time it takes to recharge clean energy vehicles, our parking facilities will play a key role in supporting the … transition to EVs. Our extensive parking network (will) provide easy access to charging services, helping to incentivise EV adoption.

“The incorporation of EV charging as part of our facilities is complementary to our growth strategy, representing a significant opportunity to expand the capabilities of our platform.”

The company operates over 197,000 parking spaces in Dubai.