Dubai: Remote work policies, flexible hours can reduce peak-hour traffic by 30%

Dubai is implementing measures to ease traffic by expanding the application of flexible working hours and remote work policies across the emirate. Both the public and private sectors are encouraged to adopt these practices to reduce traffic congestion.

Citing two studies, authorities said implementing flexible working hours, with a two-hour start window, and remote work — allowing four to five such workdays per month — can reduce morning peak travel time across Dubai by 30 per cent.

“For example, if 20 per cent of employees work remotely, traffic on Sheikh Zayed Road could decrease by 9.8 per cent and on Al Khail Road by 8.4 per cent. Additionally, flexible working hours alone could reduce traffic volumes by 5.7 per cent on Sheikh Zayed Road and 5 per cent on Al Khail Road,” authorities said in a press statement.

This came as the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Government Human Resources (DGHR) department announced the results of two surveys. The first survey covered 644 companies with over 320,000 employees, while the second surveyed 12,000 employees from the private sector. Findings show that 32 per cent of private companies currently implement remote work policies, with a further 58 per cent expressing readiness to adopt them.

Additionally, 31 per cent of companies have implemented flexible work hours, with potential expansion possible for 66 per cent of those not currently applying the policy.

The surveys were announced in May as Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed approved a traffic flow plan.

Offices in Dubai had developed the digital infrastructure to activate remote work for employees amid Covid-19. Employers retained the option for emergencies, with private and government sector offices going online amid unprecedented rains and flooding in April.

Abdulla Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, director-general of the DGHR Department, said remote work system has become a "core part" of the corporate culture in most government entities.

Some companies allow employees several days per year to choose remote work. "Additionally, some government bodies provide flexibility in starting work between 6.30am and 8.30am, allowing employees to distribute their commutes during morning and evening peak hours, thus facilitating smoother arrivals and departures to and from the workplace," he said.

"Statistics reveal that 80 per cent of these entities offer employees the option to work remotely two days a week. Additionally, 87 per cent of Dubai Government employees feel that flexible working hours align with their personal needs, while 89.4 per cent agree that these hours enhance their productivity. The survey also shows that 80.4 per cent believe their productivity while working remotely matches that in the office, with 90 per cent reporting no issues with communication or connectivity with colleagues or managers." Mattar Al Tayer, commissioner-general for Infrastructure, Urban Planning, and Well-Being, said remote work and flexible hours are among Dubai's traffic demand management policies. "These policies also include the expansion of truck movement restrictions, increasing dedicated lanes for buses and taxis, and providing first and last-mile options to encourage residents and visitors to use public transport instead of private vehicles. Additionally, they support public transport use for employees and encourage carpooling."