Dubai: Travel time to drop from 104 to 16 minutes as phase 4 of RTA project nears 50% completion

Photos: RTA

Published: Sun 12 May 2024, 12:14 PM Last updated: Sun 12 May 2024, 12:18 PM

Phase 4 of Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project is now 45 per cent complete, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Sunday.

“Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project is one of the largest projects currently being implemented by RTA. The project, which serves about one million people, is set to reduce journey time from 104 minutes to 16 minutes by 2030,” according to RTA.

The project, which involves the development of 15 intersections along 13 km, is split into five phases due to its scale. It serves Deira and Bur Dubai, and other development projects such as Dubai Islands, Dubai Waterfront, Dubai Maritime City, and Mina Rashid.

Mattar Al Tayer, RTA director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, noted: “Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project, which spans 13 km along Sheikh Rashid Road, Al Mina Street, Al Khaleej Street, and Cairo Street, aims to facilitate free traffic movement along the corridor, enhance the capacity, and step-up traffic safety.”

Scope of Phase 4

Phase 4 extends 4.8 km from the intersection of Sheikh Rashid Road with Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street to the Falcon Intersection on Al Mina Street. It involves the construction of three bridges extending 3.1 km with a capacity of 19,400 vehicles per hour in all directions.

The key project features of Phase 4 include:

— 1335m-long bridge with 3 lanes in each direction to streamline the traffic flow between Sheikh Rashid Road and the Falcon Intersection

— 780m-long bridge with 3 lanes for traffic coming from the Falcon Intersection heading to Al Wasl Road

— 985m-long bridge with 2 lanes to serve traffic from Jumeirah Street to Al Mina Street in the direction of the Falcon Intersection

— 4.8 km of surface roads and upgraded surface junctions on Jumeirah, Al Mina, and Sh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah Streets

— Two pedestrian bridges on Sheikh Rashid Road and Al Mina Street

Completed phases

The RTA has completed several intersections along Al Shindagha Corridor, including Sheikh Rashid Road Intersection with Oud Metha Street (Wafi Intersection) along with the intersection of Sheikh Rashid Road with Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street.

Also built were two bridges on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street, a bridge from Zaabeel Street towards Sheikh Rashid Road, and a tunnel on Sheikh Rashid Road intersection with Al Mankhool Street with a capacity of four lanes in each direction.

Five bridges were opened to provide access to Dubai Islands at the intersection of Al Khaleej Street and Abu Baker Al Siddique Road , with a total length of 2,571 metres and an estimated capacity of 20,700 vehicles per hour.

The main bridge on Al Khaleej Street is also now open, extending 570 metres and serving traffic on Al Khaleej Street coming from the intersection of Abu Baker Al Siddique Road, and traffic coming from Dubai Islands heading towards Al Shindagha Tunnel.

The Infinity Bridge, approximately 295 metres long and encompassing six lanes in each direction, as well as a three-metre-wide shared pedestrian and cycling lane, has long been opened.

In progress

Also as part of the Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project, RTA is constructing Al Khaleej Street Tunnel, which extends from the end of the ramp of the Infinity Bridge in Deira to the intersection of Al Khaleej Street with Cairo Street. This 1650-metre-long tunnel has three lanes in each direction, accommodating 12,000 vehicles per hour.

The tunnel facilitates free traffic flow for motorists from the Infinity Bridge heading to Deira and vice versa. The project also includes converting the intersection of Cairo and Al Wuheida Street from a roundabout to a signalised junction along with some improvements on Cairo Street and connecting the bridge ramp from Dubai Islands to the new Al Khaleej Street Tunnel heading northward.

ALSO READ: