Dubai traffic alert: Accident on Hessa St. Bridge; authority warns motorists

Published: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 9:54 AM Last updated: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 9:55 AM

Dubai Police have put out an alert informing motorists of an accident on Hessa St. Bridge on Tuesday morning.

The authority took to X to alert drivers of an accident that occurred on Hessa St. Bridge heading towards Sheikh Zayed Road.

Dubai Police has asked motorists to be extra cautious.

