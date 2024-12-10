Dubai to get new 7-storey paid parking terminal in Deira

Image used for illustrative purposes. Photo: File

A seven-storey barrierless smart parking facility with 350 parking spaces will be built in Dubai's Al Sabkha area, Parkin Company announced on Tuesday.

Public parking operator Parkin said it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Dubai Endowments and Minors’ Trust Foundation (Awqaf Dubai) for the development of the new multi-storey car park in the area, which is located in the busy Deira district.

The parking facility will occupy an area that spans approximately 175,000sqft, and a further 9,600sqft will be dedicated to retail space on the ground floor, driving additional revenues for Parkin, the company said it a statement.

“Over a 25-year period, it is expected that the venture will generate Dh200 million for Awqaf Dubai," Parkin said. “Under the agreement, Awqaf Dubai will provide the financial backing for the development of the asset, while Parkin will leverage its market-leading expertise to manage, operate and maintain the barrierless smart parking facility.