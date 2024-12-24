Dubai to close Sheikh Zayed Road, other key routes on New Year's Eve; timings announced

Photo: File

Dubai will gradually close major routes, including parts of the Sheikh Zayed Road, from 4pm on December 31, a senior official of the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said on Tuesday.

Residents and visitors who are heading to Downtown Dubai and other popular fireworks show locations are urged to start their trips early and use public transport, said Hussain Al Bana, executive director of traffic at the RTA. He also advised those who do not wish to attend the festivities in these areas to leave early as well.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“The closure of roads at all locations will start at about 4pm on December 31," he said.

Among the roads that will be closed are:

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard: To be closed from 4pm

Financial Centre St's Lower Deck: To be closed from 4pm

Al Mustaqbal St: Closed from 4pm

Burj Khalifa St: Closed from 4pm

Al Asayel Road: Closed from 4pm

Al Sukuk St: Closed from 8pm

Upper level of the Financial Road: Closed from 9pm

Sheikh Zayed Road: Will gradually close from 11pm

Additional parking

To ensure that there is adequate parking for people coming to watch the New Year's Eve firework shows, the RTA has arranged approximately 20,000 additional parking spaces at Dubai Mall, Zabeel, and Emaar Boulevard.

For those who prefer to drive instead of using public transport, alternative parking spaces will also be provided at Al Wasl and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) parking lots, where free shuttle buses will be available.

Visitors are advised to use Metro stations where parking is available, such as Centerpoint, Etisalat e&, and Jebel Ali stations. The Dubai Water Canal Footbridge and elevators will close at 4pm.