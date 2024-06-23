Dubai: Smart traffic system to cover 100% of the main road network by 2026

Some say it will ensure the rights of both parties are regulated and protected
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has started the study and design on Phase II of the authority's Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS) Improvement and Expansion Project.
This second phase aims to expand the coverage of the emirate's main road network from the current 60% to 100% by 2026. Accordingly, the length of the road network covered by the system will extend from 480km to 710km.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
During the initial phase of the project, 116 traffic surveillance cameras were installed, bringing the total to 311 cameras. The authority also installed 100 incident monitoring and vehicle counting devices, increasing the total to 227 devices.
The initial phase of the project also included the installation of 112 Variable Message Signs (VMS) that relay real time information about road conditions, fitting 115 travel time and speed measurement devices were also installed. The authority also set up 17 weather sensor stations, constructed 660km of electric power lines and a fibre optic network with a total length of 820km.
RTA manages traffic in the emirate through the Dubai Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS) Center at Al Barsha, one of the largest and most sophisticated traffic control centres globally. The centre employs innovative technologies and traffic management systems to meet Dubai's expansion and make it one of the world's leading cities in ITS, alongside Singapore and Seoul.
The Dubai ITS Centre is a crucial hub for managing traffic in Dubai. It has an integrated technology platform which uses artificial intelligence, big data, the Internet of Things, advanced communication systems, and various monitoring devices to provide smart services and gather important information.
The centre oversees Dubai's current and future road networks and features an advanced traffic control system called "iTraffic," enhanced by AI technologies and big data analysis tools to support decision-making.
Through the Improvement and Expansion Project, RTA wishes to adopt the latest intelligent technologies and software, such as the Cooperative Intelligent Transport Systems (C-ITS), expanding the use of advanced ITS technologies, and conducting a benchmarking study with leading cities in the field of transport.
"The project has improved incident monitoring by 63%, reduced response times s by 20% through Variable Message Signs (VMS). These results were facilitated by using VMS, enhanced linkage and integration with the Enterprise Command and Control Centre and the Dubai Police General HQ," said Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA.
"This expansion will enhance road network management and traffic flow through better monitoring, faster response times to incidents, and providing instant information to the public about the condition of the road network via new Variable Message Signs (VMS) and smart applications to help distribute traffic effectively. The project enhances personal mobility by integrating modern and advanced technologies and self-driving transport solutions thanks to providing a comprehensive ITS infrastructure designed to meet current and future needs," added Al Tayer.
ALSO READ:
Some say it will ensure the rights of both parties are regulated and protected
They explain who are at risk of heat-related illness, advise precaution
A total of 209 schools in the emirate with more than 360,000 students were inspected this year
According to the Ministry of Interior, there were 352 road fatalities across the country last year
The country ranks second globally after US, in terms of new foreign direct investment projects in 2023
Residents have been urged to take extra precautions as hot weather kicks in
The closure is for maintenance works, authorities said
Dubai Police responded to over 2.1 million calls within 10 seconds in the second quarter of 2023