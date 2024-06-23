Dubai: Smart traffic system to cover 100% of the main road network by 2026

Photo: Supplied

Published: Sun 23 Jun 2024, 12:35 PM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has started the study and design on Phase II of the authority's Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS) Improvement and Expansion Project.

This second phase aims to expand the coverage of the emirate's main road network from the current 60% to 100% by 2026. Accordingly, the length of the road network covered by the system will extend from 480km to 710km.

Enhancing connectivity

During the initial phase of the project, 116 traffic surveillance cameras were installed, bringing the total to 311 cameras. The authority also installed 100 incident monitoring and vehicle counting devices, increasing the total to 227 devices.

The initial phase of the project also included the installation of 112 Variable Message Signs (VMS) that relay real time information about road conditions, fitting 115 travel time and speed measurement devices were also installed. The authority also set up 17 weather sensor stations, constructed 660km of electric power lines and a fibre optic network with a total length of 820km.

AI technologies

RTA manages traffic in the emirate through the Dubai Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS) Center at Al Barsha, one of the largest and most sophisticated traffic control centres globally. The centre employs innovative technologies and traffic management systems to meet Dubai's expansion and make it one of the world's leading cities in ITS, alongside Singapore and Seoul.

The Dubai ITS Centre is a crucial hub for managing traffic in Dubai. It has an integrated technology platform which uses artificial intelligence, big data, the Internet of Things, advanced communication systems, and various monitoring devices to provide smart services and gather important information.