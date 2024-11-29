Dubai: Salik expects up to Dh110-million additional revenue with dynamic pricing

Photo: KT File

An additional revenue between Dh60 million and Dh110 million is projected annually for Salik Company PJSC – based on initial projections – following the announcement of the variable or dynamic pricing on Dubai’s toll gates that will be implemented by the end of January 2025, the toll gate operator announced on Friday.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Thursday that it will implement Variable Road Toll Pricing (Salik) and Variable Parking Tariff Policies next year, as part of the “comprehensive strategy to enhance traffic flow in the city.”

In a statement, Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad, CEO of Salik, said: “(RTA) studies have clearly indicated the need for the implementation of variable pricing across Dubai’s toll road network. The instruction Salik has received today, is expected to improve the travel experience of road users in Dubai.”

Salik toll fees will be adjusted by the end of January 2025, where motorists can enjoy toll-free passage between 1am and 6am. On weekdays, the toll will be Dh6 (a Dh2 hike) during morning peak hours (from 6am to 10am) and evening peak hours (4pm to 8pm). For off-peak hours – between 10am and 4pm, and from 8pm to 1am – the toll will be Dh4 (same as the current charge). On Sundays, excluding public holidays, special occasions, or major events, the toll will be Dh4 throughout the day and free from 1am to 6am.

New parking fees by the end of March 2025 will be Dh6 per hour for premium parking spaces, and Dh4 per hour for other public paid parking spaces during morning peak hours (8am to 10am) and evening peak hours (4pm to 8pm). The tariffs will remain unchanged during off-peak hours – from 10am to 4pm, and from 8 pm to 10pm. Parking will be free at night, from 10pm to 8am, and all day on Sundays and public holidays. There will also be a new congestion pricing policy that will be introduced around Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) during major events in February 2025.

Motorists said they will be making adjustments in their daily commute to cope with the new tariffs to be implemented next year. Salik charge hasn't changed since introduction in 2007.