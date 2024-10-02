Dubai: Salik denies viral rumours of 'dynamic' toll fees of up to Dh8

'I need Dh160,000 for plane tickets': Lebanese expats in UAE scrambling to fly families out of Beirut
Others are advising their relatives and family to remain where they are for now, and praying that they stay safe
Dubai's toll operator Salik has denied a widely circulated note on social media about the company’s impending implementation of dynamic pricing for toll gates in the emirate.
“We wish to clarify that the publications that are being circulated on some social media platforms are inaccurate,” Salik CEO Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad said in a statement published by Dubai Financial Market (DFM) on Wednesday.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
“We strongly advise customers and shareholders to refer exclusively to official sources, the DFM and Salik website (www.salik.ae), for any official announcements or updates.
“Salik is fully committed to adhering to the disclosure and transparency guidelines set by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) and DFM. As always, any significant information will be promptly shared with the market first once confirmed and finalised.”
Meanwhile, the 10th Salik gate in Dubai – located in Al Safa South, between Al Meydan Street and Umm Al Sheif Street – is now up but not yet operational.
The other new Salik – the ninth toll gate – is located on Business Bay Crossing along Al Khail Road.
Haddad confirmed to Khaleej Times in an exclusive interview in early September that the two new toll gates will be operational by the end of November.
A subsequent announcement will be issued to the public by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority and Salik PJSC prior to the commencement of operations,” he added.
Last year, about 593 million journeys went through Salik's toll gates. From January to June this year, 238.5 million trips passed through the eight toll gates, resulting in Dh1.1 billion half-year revenue, up by 5.6 per cent from the same period last year.
Others are advising their relatives and family to remain where they are for now, and praying that they stay safe
The project will remain on hold until corrective measures are implemented
The woman claimed her husband had not covered their living expenses, along with not paying for return flight tickets
The decision also includes regulations concerning ownership, and disposal of shares by partners
Part of the emotional toll of the escalating Israel-Hezbollah tensions is feeling like your cultural identity is being erased, they say
The institution seeks to rehabilitate inmates psychologically and socially, regardless of their religions or beliefs, Sharjah Police said
The skimmer is equipped with cameras all around it to ensure that it doesn’t cause any accidents
Last year, the country's tourism sector contributed 12 per cent to the country's GDP and provided around 800,000 jobs