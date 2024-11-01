Dubai: Salik announces 2 new toll gates to be operational from November 24

The two new Salik gates — Business Bay gate and Al Safa South gate — will be operational on Sunday, November 24, Salik PJSC announced on Friday.

The two new toll gates, located at Business Bay Crossing on Al Khail Road, and Al Safa South on Sheikh Zayed Road between Al Meydan Street and Umm Al Sheif Street, will increase the number of Salik gates in Dubai from eight to 10.

Business Bay is a key artery as a lot of motorists from Sharjah, Al Nahda, Al Qusais use this bridge to access Al Khail Road, which is one of the busiest roads in the emirate.

Expected road congestion reduction

In an earlier interview with Khaleej Times, Ibrahim Al Haddad, CEO of Salik said that the new gates are set to decrease traffic by up to 16 per cent.

Business Bay Crossing gate will reduce traffic by:

12 to 15 per cent on Al Khail Road

10 to 16 per cent on Al Rabat Street

Al Safa South gate:

15 per cent reduction of right-turn traffic volume from Sheikh Zayed Road to Meydan Street

Improve traffic flow between Financial Center Street and Meydan Street

Redistribute traffic to wider First Al Khail Street and Al Asayel Street.

Al Haddad also explained earlier Al Safa South gate is a technical solution linked with the existing northern Al Safa gate. “This means there is just one single payment for those passing through both the northern and southern Safa gates within an hour.”

“We are also very pleased to highlight that both new toll gates will be almost 100 per cent solar powered, which is a first for Salik and something that we have been focused on achieving for some time. This supports our sustainable growth agenda, aligned with Dubai’s goals and our commitment to green energy,” he continued.

No announcement on dynamic pricing

Meanwhile, early last month, Salik denied a widely circulated note on social media about the implementation of dynamic pricing for all toll gates in the emirate.

The viral post enumerated corresponding amounts – from free to Dh8 – based on off and peak hours that would presumably take effect when two new Salik gates would become operational in late November. Salik said the information was entirely inaccurate.

Al Haddad also clarified “any adjustments to the tariffs are a decision for the RTA and are subject to approval by the Executive Council of Dubai.”

Currently, Salik is charging a fixed a fee of Dh4 every time a vehicle passes any of the toll gates across the city.

Last year, about 593 million journeys went through Salik's toll gates. From January to June this year, 238.5 million trips passed through the eight toll gates, resulting in Dh1.1 billion half-year revenue, up by 5.6 per cent from the same period last year. Will there be more toll gates in Dubai? When asked previously by Khaleej Times about additional toll gates, Al Haddad categorically answered "there is no fixed schedule for new toll gates" (aside from those opening on November 24). He noted "the introduction of a new toll gate primarily rests on traffic and congestion levels" and depends on the outcomes of technical and traffic studies. "The goal is to make transportation in Dubai more efficient and enhance traffic flow across the road networks. The expansion of tolling systems – whether through adding gates, adjusting toll fees, or implementing dynamic pricing relies on the results of transport strategy assessments reviewed and updated by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). However, any changes to toll rates would require a green light from Dubai's Executive Council," he clarified.