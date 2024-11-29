Dubai: RTA warns of traffic delay on key road due to Rugby 7s event

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) have warned motorists of expected delays on the Dubai-Al Ain Road due to the Dubai Rugby 7s event.

The event runs from Friday, November 29 to Sunday, December 1 and the authority said that delays are expected between 4pm to 11pm on Friday, November 29 and between 10am to 12am on Saturday, November 30 and Sunday, December 1.

The Dubai Rugby 7s is one of the biggest events in the sporting and social calendar in the UAE and the city.

The event features the top 12 men’s and 12 women’s teams in the world competing over two action-packed days.

The event has featured on the global rugby sevens calendar since its inception in 1999, and includes an all-star music and entertainment line-up alongside mass participation sports activities to complement the world class rugby sevens played out in an electric festival atmosphere.