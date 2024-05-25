Dubai RTA warns of traffic delay on key road; informs of parking spaces for major football match

The ministry stressed the necessity of ensuring urgent, sustainable, and unobstructed access to humanitarian aid and relief for the Gaza Strip
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai warned commuters of traffic and expected delay on a major Dubai road on Sunday.
The RTA, on its social media, said delays are expected on Oud Metha Road and the surrounding internal streets near Al Wasl Club on Sunday, from 7.30pm to 10pm.
The traffic is due to the football match between Al Wasl and Shabab Al Ahli at Al Wasl FC.
The authority advised motorists to use alternative routes and follow the directional signs to ensure a smooth journey.
If you are driving to catch the game, here are parking options that RTA has provided:
In another key event in the UAE, country’s champion club Al Ain is taking on five-time Japanese champions Yokohama F. Marinos in the second leg of the AFC Champions League final. The match is being played at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain's fortress, at 8pm, on Saturday.
