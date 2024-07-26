Dubai RTA warns of traffic delay on Emirates Road due to maintenance works

Local banks keep reminding their customers through regular emails and messages about different frauds
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai warned commuters of traffic and expected delay on Emirates Road on Friday, July 26.
The RTA, on its social media, said delays are expected between the intersection of Hatta Road and Al Ain Road towards Abu Dhabi, from July 26 to August 31, 2024.
The expected delay is due to rehabilitation and maintenance work on the street.
The authority advised motorists to plan their trips accordingly and head out early to ensure their timely arrival.
