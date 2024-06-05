Dubai: RTA issues car safety guidelines as temperatures near 50°C

Photo: Supplied

Published: Wed 5 Jun 2024, 12:50 PM Last updated: Wed 5 Jun 2024, 12:51 PM

With temperatures nearly hitting the 50°C mark, Dubai's transport authority on Wednesday urged drivers to ensure their vehicles are regularly inspected.

Proper vehicle maintenance could help reduce the risk of sudden mechanical failures and prevent traffic accidents, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sharing a safety guideline as part of an awareness campaign, the RTA urged motorists to check the condition of the following:

Tyres

Brakes

Oils

Cooling fluids

Air-conditioning systems

Batteries

Lights

Windshield wipers

Oil should also be inspected for water leaks, it added.

While annual vehicle inspections are required when renewing licences, drivers are still responsible for regular inspections throughout the year, the authority said.

The RTA's awareness campaign comes as temperatures in the country are starting to hover over the 50-degree mark. On May 31, the mercury hit 49.2°C in Al Ain.