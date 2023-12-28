Dubai: RTA announces free parking for New Year long weekend

Representing his motherland and winning on its behalf is the ultimate source of pride and honour
Motorists in Dubai will enjoy two days of free parking during the upcoming long weekend. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that public parking will be free on the first day of the new year — Monday, January 1, 2024. Paid parking is free to use on Sundays in Dubai.
Free parking does not apply to multi-level terminals. The parking tariff will be reactivated on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Residents will enjoy a three-day weekend to celebrate the new year. January 1 is a public holiday and falls on Monday. When combined with the Saturday-Sunday weekend, that’s a three-day break.
ALSO READ:
Representing his motherland and winning on its behalf is the ultimate source of pride and honour
Residents, visitors can watch fireworks across 32 locations
Thousands of families have been impacted by the recent floods, which have caused severe and widespread damage
Our country is committed to ensuring a sustainable future for the next generation, Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri said
The call for ceasefire and scaling up of humanitarian aid has resonated louder among the residents
A local online delivery platform has shared some fascinating insights into the way residents make purchases online
The rare Sidr and Samr varieties are available at the Hatta Honey Festival
A total of 60 local farms are actively participating, offering visitors a delectable taste of their high-quality honey