Dubai: RTA announces extended Metro timings on November 24

The Dubai Metro Red Line and Green Line will operate from 3.00am to 12am on Sunday, November 24, 2024, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Friday.

This extended timing is to accommodate individuals who will join the Dubai Run.

The authority also urged the public to check their Nol balance, with a minimum of Dh15 for Nol Silver Card and Dh30 for Nol Gold Card for round trips.

An annual fitness event hosted by Mai Dubai, Dubai Run 2024 will be the grand finale of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), bringing together families, friends, and fitness enthusiasts on Sunday, November 24, for an unforgettable experience.

Billed as a 'city-wide celebration of fitness', participants of the run can choose between two scenic routes: a 5km run for beginners and families, or a more challenging 10km route for seasoned runners.