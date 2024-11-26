Dubai Police warn of traffic delays on E311 near Airport exit due to accident

Dubai Police on Tuesday afternoon put out an alert informing motorists of an accident causing congestion on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, heading towards Abu Dhabi, at the exit leading to Dubai International Airport.

The authorities cautioned the public and urged them to consider using alternative routes.

Earlier, motorists were alerted of traffic jam on Airport Road heading towards Al Rashidiya. Dubai Police have asked motorists to exercise caution.