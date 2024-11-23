Dubai Police add newly-released MG RX9 to manage traffic flow, increase police presence

'These modern features are designed to improve traffic and security operations, elevate fieldwork quality, ensure high responsiveness', a top official said
Dubai Police has introduced the new MG RX9 to its traffic patrol fleet. The vehicle was recently launched by MG Motors in all GCC countries, and starts from $26,000 (excluding VAT).
The MG RX9 is designed for exceptional performance across all terrains, and delivers smooth, responsive handling in any environment, according to MG Motors.
The new patrol vehicle will be key in managing traffic flow and enhancing police presence in tourist areas and across Dubai, said Brigadier Isam Ibrahim Al Awar, Acting Deputy Director of the General Department of Traffic.
He highlighted that adding the MG RX9 reflects Dubai Police's commitment to leveraging the latest technology and advanced vehicles with cutting-edge smart systems and artificial intelligence.
"These modern features are designed to improve traffic and security operations, elevate fieldwork quality, and deliver top-tier services to the public while ensuring high responsiveness," Al Awar said.
Al Awar also praised the collaboration between Dubai Police and Inter Emirates Motors, who has a partnership with MG Motors, in supporting various programmes and activities.
He underscored the importance of partnerships with private sector entities to foster integration between government and private organisations, ensuring seamless implementation of community initiatives.
The vehicle was officially unveiled in the force’s green livery by Al Awar during a ceremony attended by Colonel Abdullah Atiq Al Kash, Director of Events Department, Major Jassim Mohammed Abdullah, Head of the Events Section, First Lieutenant Jumaa Ahmad Mahmoud, Head of Transport Section, and senior representatives from Inter Emirates Motors, including General Manager Hisham Al Sahen, Wholesale Sales Manager Raymond Tarabay, and Regional Sales Officer Mohammed Al Haj Hussein.
