Dubai Police add newly-released MG RX9 to manage traffic flow, increase police presence

Dubai Police has introduced the new MG RX9 to its traffic patrol fleet. The vehicle was recently launched by MG Motors in all GCC countries, and starts from $26,000 (excluding VAT).

The MG RX9 is designed for exceptional performance across all terrains, and delivers smooth, responsive handling in any environment, according to MG Motors.

The new patrol vehicle will be key in managing traffic flow and enhancing police presence in tourist areas and across Dubai, said Brigadier Isam Ibrahim Al Awar, Acting Deputy Director of the General Department of Traffic.

He highlighted that adding the MG RX9 reflects Dubai Police's commitment to leveraging the latest technology and advanced vehicles with cutting-edge smart systems and artificial intelligence.

"These modern features are designed to improve traffic and security operations, elevate fieldwork quality, and deliver top-tier services to the public while ensuring high responsiveness," Al Awar said.