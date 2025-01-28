Dubai plans charging stations for electric delivery bikes; RTA calls for tender

Dubai's transport authority has invited companies to submit tenders to build battery charging and swapping stations for electric delivery bikes across the emirate.

The proposed stations will be strategically located in key delivery sector hubs, including areas like Al Barsha, Al Rigga, Zabeel, and Al Mamzar, according to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

"The tender is designed to support the infrastructure and offer a practical operational model tailored to the delivery sector's needs," RTA noted.

"The project is aimed at encouraging delivery companies to adopt electric bikes as a sustainable, eco-friendly transport solution. (We are) encouraging delivery companies to adopt sustainable and eco-friendly transport solutions while improving safety standards in the rapidly expanding delivery sector," said Ahmed Mahboob, CEO of RTA’s Licensing Agency.