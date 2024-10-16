File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Starting next week, Dubai residents using Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA) services can make payments in instalments.

The authority has a tie-up with shopping and financial services app Tabby to arrange the instalment facility for customers using RTA services across smart kiosks, Meera AlShaikh, director of digital services at Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai, told Khaleej Times.

“Customers will have the option to choose an easy instalment plan of Tabby on smart RTA kiosks when making payments for digital services that are offered by the RTA such as renewal of vehicle licence, driver licence and payment of fines. This service is being rolled out to ensure that RTA payments are accessible to all customers,” AlShaikh said.

RTA’s kiosks offer a host of services including fine payment, vehicle and driving licence, issuance of certificates and seasonal parking card, and others. RTA is one of the first Dubai entities to introduce an instalment plan to its customers. The authority has 30 smart kiosks across the emirate.

“Through RTA’s Smart Kiosks, a customer can renew their vehicle licence and driving licence and print it immediately. The entire journey takes less than a minute,” she added.

Over 40,000 global brands and small businesses use Tabby’s technology to accelerate growth by offering flexible payments online and in stores. Tabby is active in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait. “We expect to see Tabby service starting next week in RTA customer services centres. We are also studying expansion across all digital channels in the near future,” AlShaikh said. ALSO READ: Dubai: 50% discount on public transport, up to 70% off on retail with student nol card Dubai: Pay-by-palm system at Metro stations expected to be rolled out by 2026