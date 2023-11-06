Dubai: Over 63,500 e-scooter permits issued in 18 months

Published: Mon 6 Nov 2023, 7:26 PM

Authorities in Dubai have issued over 63,500 e-scooter permits since it became a requirement in April 2022. The Roads and Transport (RTA) said the complimentary permits enable riders to use the scooters in designated districts and streets.

The permits are granted to applicants aged 16 and above after they have completed training and awareness courses available on the RTA website. However, individuals who possess valid driving licenses are not required to undergo these courses.

The RTA said it has teamed up with the Dubai Police to launch an awareness campaign among riders about following the relevant safety rules.

Since the beginning of 2023, the authorities have engaged with 3,000 cyclists and e-scooter riders, providing them with information about safety requirements, traffic regulations, and tips about the causes of accidents.

In October, the Dubai Police revealed that five people were killed and 29 injured in e-scooter accidents this year. The force slapped over 10,000 fines of up to Dh300 on riders for breaking traffic rules in eight months.

Talking about the latest campaign, Abdullah Yousef Al Ali, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA, said: “The campaign is launched in preparation for the winter as the use of bicycles and e-scooters tends to rise.”

He reminded users about adhering to the designated speed limits, which vary according to the area. “For instance, the maximum speed within residential areas and along beaches is 20kmph, while on the Meydan lane and streets shared with vehicles, it is set at 30kmph. Seih Al Salam and Al-Qudra lanes have no defined speed limits.”

Major-General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said the aim is to reduce violations and accidents. “Bicycle and e-scooter riders have been fully educated about the traffic regulations, permitted riding lanes, and the adherence to all security, safety, and regulatory protocols stipulated for in the designated areas.

“Riders were informed about the importance of wearing helmets complying with the established safety standards, installing reflective vests while riding, fitting a bright, reflective white light at the front and a reflective red light at the back, and equipping bikes and e-scooters with fully functional brakes.”

