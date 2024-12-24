Dubai: Now, use Nol card to pay for e-scooters, choose from multiple packages

Users can choose from various packages — hourly, daily, or monthly — by linking their Nol Card via NFC technology on their smartphones
KT Photo: Rahul Gajjar
Dubai residents that use RTA-accredited e-scooters to get around the city can now use their Nol cards to pay for them.
The Roads and Transport Authority said on Tuesday, that this service is now available across the emirate, in an effort to promote a cashless economy.
To pay for an e-scooter with a Nol card, one must first have the application of the RTA-accredited electric scooter provider. There, they can choose from various packages —hourly, daily, or monthly — by linking their Nol Card via NFC technology on their smartphones.
Salahuddin Al Marzooqi, Director of Automated Collection Systems at RTA’s Corporate Technology Support Sector, stated: “We had integrated the Nol Card into the electric scooter payment ecosystem in key areas, particularly near public transport stations.
"This initiative aligns with RTA’s vision to enhance first and last-mile connectivity by seamlessly integrating public transport with flexible mobility solutions. By introducing the nol Card as a convenient payment method, we aim to provide users with an efficient and user-friendly experience.”
The Nol card can be used for more than just paying for public transport across the city. The RTA has on its website a list of merchants that accept payment through Nol cards. The list includes a wide variety of establishments, from pharmacies to petrol stations.
