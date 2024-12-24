Dubai: Now, use Nol card to pay for e-scooters, choose from multiple packages

KT Photo: Rahul Gajjar

Dubai residents that use RTA-accredited e-scooters to get around the city can now use their Nol cards to pay for them.

The Roads and Transport Authority said on Tuesday, that this service is now available across the emirate, in an effort to promote a cashless economy.

To pay for an e-scooter with a Nol card, one must first have the application of the RTA-accredited electric scooter provider. There, they can choose from various packages —hourly, daily, or monthly — by linking their Nol Card via NFC technology on their smartphones.

Salahuddin Al Marzooqi, Director of Automated Collection Systems at RTA’s Corporate Technology Support Sector, stated: “We had integrated the Nol Card into the electric scooter payment ecosystem in key areas, particularly near public transport stations.