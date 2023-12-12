Dubai: Now, transfer vehicle plate ownership via UAE Pass

'His teachings are a helpful light': Over 20,000 seekers attend Sadhguru's spiritual event in Dubai
Now, you can transfer your vehicle plate ownership without having to visit the centres of Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
In an initiative that seeks to streamline the buying and selling of number plates, the RTA rolled out the service that allows residents to complete the transfer process in just a few taps — via the UAE Pass.
Under the process, the buyer and seller are required to sign a sales purchase agreement (SPA) using their UAE Pass.
Here's a guide, including conditions that have to be fulfilled:
The new service comes in line with the RTA's digital transformation strategy and under the leadership's directives to turn Dubai into the world's smartest city.
