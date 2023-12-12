UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: Now, transfer vehicle plate ownership via UAE Pass

Here's a guide to the new digital service of the RTA

by

A Staff Reporter
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
File photo
File photo

Published: Tue 12 Dec 2023, 2:08 PM

Last updated: Tue 12 Dec 2023, 2:09 PM

Now, you can transfer your vehicle plate ownership without having to visit the centres of Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

In an initiative that seeks to streamline the buying and selling of number plates, the RTA rolled out the service that allows residents to complete the transfer process in just a few taps — via the UAE Pass.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Under the process, the buyer and seller are required to sign a sales purchase agreement (SPA) using their UAE Pass.

Here's a guide, including conditions that have to be fulfilled:

  • The seller and the buyer have to agree in advance to the sales price and payment method.
  • The seller has to obtain the buyer's details (UAE Pass, telephone number or traffic file).
  • The selling and buying process will be registered using the verified UAE Pass.
  • Service paid should be paid.

The new service comes in line with the RTA's digital transformation strategy and under the leadership's directives to turn Dubai into the world's smartest city.

ALSO READ:

A Staff Reporter

More news from UAE