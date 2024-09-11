Dubai: Now, book taxis through WhatsApp with Hala's new feature

Some individuals misinterpret the common side-effects of the shot as those of flu, he said
Booking a taxi in Dubai has become more convenient as commuters can now hail a cab through WhatsApp, following the launch of the new service by e-hailing taxi solution Hala.
The new feature is aimed at improving passengers' experience. “WhatsApp allows us to reach a wider audience and engage with its large user base in the city. By introducing this additional booking channel, Hala continues to make a difference in the way people commute daily across Dubai,” said Hala CEO Khaled Nuseibeh on Wednesday. Hala is a joint venture between Roads and Transport Authority and Careem.
The service is available 24/7, providing passengers with easy access to rides at any time of day or night. In addition to WhatsApp bookings, Hala is still offering its regular booking option through the Careem application.
Here’s how to book a taxi on WhatsApp:
1. Passengers can message ‘Hi’ to 800 HALATAXI (4252 8294) to start the booking process. The Hala chatbot will request the passenger’s location to book a ride.
2. Passengers will then receive a booking confirmation along with the captain's information and estimated arrival time.
3. Real-time updates are provided, allowing customers to track their ride until the taxi arrives.
4. Passengers will receive a live tracking link, which can be shared with friends and family to monitor their journey.
5. Users can pay at the drop-off location via card or cash.
Hala currently manages 24,000 captains on its platform with a fleet of 12,000 cars provided by its franchise partners for Dubai residents and visitors.
