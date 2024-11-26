Dubai: New bus services to Global Village, 2 other areas from November 29

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: Supplied

Dubai will have three new bus routes beginning Friday, November 29, including Route 108, which directly connects Satwa Bus Station to Global Village, the Roads, and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Tuesday.

Route 108 will operate on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, public holidays, and during special events. Service hours are from 2pm to 1am the next day, with 11 trips per direction daily and a 60-minute frequency.

The other two new routes are Route F63 and Route J05. Route F63 is a Dubai Metro feeder service that will connect Al Ras Metro Station to Union Bus Station via Al Khaleej Street and Naif Street Meanwhile; while Route J05 will provide a link between Mira Community and Dubai Studio City, passing through Neshama Townhouses.

Also on November 29, RTA will streamline several bus routes to enhance passengers’ daily commutes, ensuring more comfortable journeys. Route 5 will be modified to operate in both directions between Abu Hail Bus Station and Union Bus Station, no longer serving Al Ras Metro Station. Also, Route 14 will be adjusted to operate in two directions, terminating at Business Bay Metro Station. Route 33 will be shortened to end at Karama Bus Station instead of Al Ghubaiba Bus Station.

Additionally, Route 91 will be adjusted to cover the Business Bay in the direction of Jebel Ali Bus Station and serve the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) stop in both directions.

Route J02 will be shortened to expedite commuting between Arabian Ranches and Dubai Production City. Similarly, Route J04 will be adjusted to include Sports City while reducing stops in Dubai Studio City.

Route F38 will be adjusted to serve Al Jurf Heights Group. Route F39 will be adjusted to include Etihad Mall. Route X92 will be modified to serve DMCC Metro Stop en route to Al Ghubaiba Bus Station and reduce stops at Dubai Investment Park. RTA will undertake improvements on 30 bus routes, namely: 7, 13D, 14, 20A, 21A, 21B, 30, 32C, 33, 34, 43, 44, 63E, 67, 91, DH1, E700, F05, F07, F26, F23, F38, F39, F54, F63, J01, J02, J04, J05, and X92 to better align with the arrival times.